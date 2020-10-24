Young Souls and Phoenix Point to arrive at Stadia next year

Young Souls and Phoenix Point join a host of other new game announcements for Stadia like Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and ARK: Survival Evolved, reports 9To5Google.

San Francisco: Google has announced two more games, Young Souls and Phoenix Point are coming to its Stadia Cloud gaming service users, next year.

Phoenix Point, developed by Snapshot Games, led by X-COM creator Julian Gollop. Will be landing on Google Stadia sometime in Q1 2021.

Phoenix Point puts the player in the midst of a desperate fight to take back the earth from a mutating, alien menace.

Featuring turn-based, tactical combat and resource management on a global scale, Phoenix Point offers endless replayability and a brutal challenge.

Young Souls, first revealed in 2018, is now an exclusive First on Stadia timed game, scheduled to be released next year at some point.

Young Souls is a journey between two worlds, each one full of experiences and encounters that will shape the character and fate of our heroes.

Google also announced that Ubisoft is adding new games to Stadia, including adventures within the worlds of Far Cry, Watch Dogs, Ghost Recon and Assassin’s Creed.

Ubisoft is a French video game company headquartered in Montreuil with several development studios across the world.

Stadia users will be able to play the upcoming titles the moment they launch. There will be no waiting time for downloads and installs.