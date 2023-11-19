Young voters sensitised through cricket match in Hanamkonda

Warangal CP Ambar Kishor Jha, Warangal District Collector P Pravinya, GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik and other officials were present at the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Warangal CP AK Jha batting at cricket match in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

Hanamkonda: In a bid to emphasise the vital role of young voters in a democracy, District Collector Sikta Patnaik spearheaded a friendly cricket match at the JNS grounds here on Sunday. It was conducted as part of the SVEEP.

Warangal CP Ambar Kishor Jha, Warangal District Collector P Pravinya, GWMC commissioner Rizwanbasha Shaik and other officials were present at the event where the participants took an oath to exercise their voting rights.

Also Read KTR assures women’s exclusive manifesto

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sikta Patnaik emphasised the significance of young voters engaging in the democratic process, urging them to actively participate in elections and serve as inspirations to society.

The highlight of the event was the face-off between the Warangal Warriors and the Hanamkonda Hunters, culminating in a thrilling win for the Hanamkonda Hunters by a narrow three-run margin.

Hanamkonda District Election Expenditure Observer Rahul Punjabrao Gawande, the standout player of the match, scored an impressive 45 runs off 26 balls, earning him the title of Man of the Match. The victorious team was honoured with a trophy in recognition of their achievement.