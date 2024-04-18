Youngster dies of sunstroke in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 24-year-old man died of a sunstroke when he was searching for his cattle that went missing at Janagam hamlet under Thummidihetti village in Koutala mandal on Thursday.

Locals and family members said Veladi Madhukar had diarrhea and dehydration after venturing outdoor in search of the cattle on Wednesday.

He was admitted to a hospital in a primary health centre in Koutala mandal headquarters.

He breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar when his medical condition deteriorated on Thursday.