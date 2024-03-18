Youngster dies with heart stroke while dancing in Peddapalli

In a tragic incident, a 33 year-old youngster died of a heart stroke while dancing in a marriage procession in Kolanur of Odela mandal after midnight on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 07:50 PM

Peddapalli: In a tragic incident, a 33 year-old youngster died of a heart stroke while dancing in a marriage procession in Kolanur of Odela mandal after midnight on Sunday. A native of Thigalaguttapalli, Karimnagar, Ravula Vijay Kumar went to Haripuram village to attend the marriage reception ceremony of his friend on Sunday evening. Though he prepared to return home after the reception, Vijay Kumar stayed back as the groom forced him to attend another marriage procession.

After the reception, Vijay Kumar, his newly married friend and few others participated in another marriage procession in Kolanur. While dancing to the tunes being played by the DJ, Vijay Kumar collapsed suddenly. His friends and local people rushed him to Sultanabad hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. A private employee, Vijay Kumar was survived by a wife. Based on the complaint by family members, police registered the case and began an investigation.