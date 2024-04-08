Youngster electroucted in Medak

According to the police, the villagers harvest the Morri fruits found in the forest area of Medak district, and sell them in towns and Hyderabad to earn a livelihood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 05:53 PM

Representational Image

Medak: A youngster, who climbed a tree to harvest Morri fruits on the outskirts of Shalipeta in Havelighanpur mandal on Monday, was electrocuted as he came in touch with live electric wires. The victim was Baja Kishore (20) of Burgupally.

According to the police, the villagers harvest the Morri fruits found in the forest area of Medak district, and sell them in towns and Hyderabad to earn a livelihood.

Also Read 10-year-old boy electrocuted in Sangareddy

Kishore lost his life while harvesting the fruits. A case was registered.

The body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Medak for postmortem.