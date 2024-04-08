Unidentified man found murdered in Sangareddy

Locals who saw the body alerted the Sangareddy Rural Police, who found that he was killed with a rock being used to smash his head

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 06:05 PM

Sangareddy: The body of an unidentified man, aged 55 to 60 years, was found in a pool of blood near a chicken centre at Pothireddypally Junction near Sangareddy town in the early hours of Monday.

The body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy for postmortem. Police are inspecting CCTV footage to identify the killers.