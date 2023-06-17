Youngster found hanging in Jagtial

26-year-old youth, Darpalli Dharmaraju was found hanging in his house in Mogilipet of Mallapur mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:52 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Jagtial: A 26-year-old youth, Darpalli Dharmaraju was found hanging in his house in Mogilipet of Mallapur mandal on Saturday.

According to police, Dharmaraju was suspected to have ended his life by hanging himself when other family members went outside. He was found dead when family members returned back.

Police said his wife had gone to her mother’s home after an argument with Dharmaraju on Friday. He was upset over this.

Based on a complaint lodged by Dharmaraju’s father, police registered a case and began investigation.