Youngster scolded by mother for using mobile found hanging in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Medak: A youngster, who was reprimanded by his mother for playing games on his mobile phone, was found hanging on the outskirts of Raheemgunda village in Chilipched of Medak.

According to the police, Neerudi Vamshi (18) of Raheemguda had completed ITI, but was jobless. Since he was always playing games on his smartphone, his mother reprimanded him on Saturday.

Vamshi, who left his home on Saturday evening, was found hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village on Sunday morning. A case was registered.