Youngster jailed for stalking, harassing minor in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: A local court on Wednesday sentenced a youngster to two years of imprisonment for stalking and harassing a minor girl from Vanasthalipuram in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on him.

K.Umakar Reddy (19) and the 17-year-old girl were working at the same function hall, when he harassed her in the name of love. Based on a complaint, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and Umakar Reddy was taken into custody.