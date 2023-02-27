Youngster, teenage girl found hanging near Nagarjuna Sagar in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:54 AM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representational Image.

Nalgonda: The bodies of a teenage girl and a youngster were found hanging from a tree near the backwaters of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project at Kacharajupally of Neredugumma mandal on Monday morning.

The identities of the two were yet to be ascertained. Their bodies were found hanging from a tree with a pesticide bottle also found near the spot. It is suspected that they died by suicide.

Based on a two-wheeler found at the spot, the police were making efforts to identify them.