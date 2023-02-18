Shaivite temples teem with devotees in Nalgonda

Large numbers of people thronged Lord Shiva temples more than earlier festivals to participate in 'abhishekams' and pooja with some astrologers saying Shani Trayodashi was coinciding with Shivarathri, which would happen only once in 100 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:09 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Nalgonda: Shaivite temples teemed with devotees in erstwhile Nalgonda district on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri on Saturday.

Thousands of devotees stood in queue at the Chaya Someshwaralayam at Panagal on the outskirts of Nalgonda town. Special arrangements were made at the temple keeping in mind the huge rush of devotees.

The Shivalayam on the Yadadri hill shrine also witnessed a huge rush of devotees on the auspicious day. Special Pooja and ‘rudhrabhishekam’ were also conducted at the ancient Shivalayam at Pillalamarri in Suryapet district with thousands of people participating from surrounding villages.