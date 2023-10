Youth dies by suicide in Khammam

The deceased Devakumar (23) was said to have taken a loan from a mobile loan app a few days ago.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:42 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Khammam: A youngster died, allegedly by suicide by consuming insecticide at Bachodu village of Thirumalayapalem mandal in the district on Saturday.

The deceased Devakumar (23) was said to have taken a loan from a mobile loan app a few days ago. Unable to withstand the harassment of the app administrators to repay the loan, he is said to have consumed insecticide.