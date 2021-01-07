Youth dies in accident in Sangareddy

By | Published: 6:04 pm

Sangareddy: A youth died in a road accident on NH-65 at Rudraram in Patancheru Mandal on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as Srikanth Goud(23), a resident of Kalher in Sangareddy district.

Goud was proceeding towards Sangareddy from Patancheru when a speeding car mowed down him. Patancheru police registered a case and shifted the body to Area Hospital Patancheru for post-mortem.

