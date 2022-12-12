Kothagudem: Man accused in software engineer’s murder arrested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Police arrested a man accused in the murder of a software engineer, Dharawath Ashok Kumar in Tekulapalli mandal in the district on Saturday.

A statement from Tekulapalli police said that the accused, Guguloth Prem Kumar of Mutyalampadu stage in the mandal was taken into custody on Monday. During questioning the accused confessed to his crime.

It was said that there was a love affair between Prem Kumar’s sister and Ashok Kumar, who allegedly promised to marry her but cheated her and married another woman. The accused developed a grudge against Ashok Kumar in that connection, police said, adding that with a plan to kill Ashok Kumar, Prem Kumar had asked him to come to the MPP School at Mutyalampadu stage saying he would repay Rs 60,000, which he owed to him and murdered him with a rod and knife.

The weapons used by the accused were also seized.