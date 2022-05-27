Youth ends life unable to tolerate harassment by money-lender in Karimangar

Karimnagar: Unable to tolerate harassment by a money lender, a 26 year-old youth, Marka Prasanth committed suicide by consuming pesticide in Annaram of Manakondur manal on Friday morning.

Prasanth made suicide attempt by consuming pesticide in his house at 10.30 pm on Thursday. Family members took him to hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at 4.40 am on Friday. The victim also left a suicide note.

According to Srinivas, brother of the deceased, Prasanth had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from another villager Mudrakola Ramanjaneyulu, who charged 10 to 15 percent interest.

Though the victim had already paid Rs 10 lakh, Ramanjaneyulu was mounting pressure for another Rs 20 lakh. On Thursday evening, Prasanth had also handed over some amount to the money-lender, who was harassing the local people by lending money at huge interest rate.

In the suicide note, Prasanth sought apology from his pregnant wife Ananaya, for leaving her in the middle. He asked his younger brother to take care of parents as well as grandmother.

Advising not to pay a single rupee to Ramanjaneyulu, the deceased asked his brother to pay Rs 3 lakh each to brother-in-law Vikram and nephew Srikanth, Rs 1.50 lakh each to Devanna and Chintu and Rs 1 lakh to Mudrakola Madhu.

Based on the complaint by Anjaneyulu, father of the deceased, police registered the case and began investigation by registering the case.