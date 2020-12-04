Youth held for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

Anxious parents of the girl searched for the girl and later lodged a police complaint

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police on Thursday arrested a youngster on charges of kidnapping and raping a minor girl.

According to the police, the suspect T Venkata Swamy (23), a resident of Cheryal mandal in Siddipet district, became friend with the victim, a class seven student on Instagram, and since then they have been talking over phone and texting. On Wednesday, he asked the girl to come out with him or threatened to attack her parents.

“He asked her to come to Ghatkesar with some money and dress. Fearing harm to her family members, she followed his instructions. She was picked up from the bus stop by Swamy on his bike,” police said. He took her to his friend’s room and sexually assaulted her.

Anxious parents of the girl searched for the girl and later lodged a police complaint. “While the efforts were in progress to trace out the missing girl by verifying the footage from the surveillance cameras, she was traced near A S Rao Nagar,” police said adding she was handed over to her parents. Officials said with the help of CCTV footage, Swamy too was arrested within six hours and being produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

Swamy used to send messages to unknown girls on Instagram and developed friendship with them.

