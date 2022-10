Youth mowed down by RTC bus in Khammam

Published Date - 07:24 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Khammam: A youth was mowed down by a TSRTC bus in Tallada mandal in the district on Friday. The incident took place at Narasimharaopet village in the mandal when the deceased, Gopishetty Vamshi (20) of the village was crossing the road. The speeding bus which hit the youth crushed him to death.

