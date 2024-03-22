Youth stabbed 12 times in Delhi street, nine juveniles in net

By IANS Published Date - 22 March 2024, 03:35 PM

New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth was killed after being stabbed over 12 times by a group of minors in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Friday, adding that nine juveniles have been detained.

The deceased was identified as Shadab, a resident of the Sangam Vihar area.

According to police, on Thursday at 6 p.m. a police control room call was received regarding the stabbing incident at Harijan colony, Sangam Vihar in the Tigri police station following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The police found Shadab lying in a pool of blood by the roadside.He was shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

“Multiple stab injuries were found on the body of Shadab. Accordingly, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

The DCP further said that nine juveniles have been apprehended, and four knives and one country-made pistol have been recovered from their possession.

“Some of these juveniles were found to have previous involvement in heinous cases,” said the DCP.

“The apprehended juveniles told police that two days ago an argument occurred between them and Shadab, while they were intoxicated. Hence, they planned to teach a lesson to the Shadab,” the DCP added.