Youtuber Bairagoni Rajkumar hustles for success

Bairagoni Rajkumar from the popular My Village Show on YouTube reveals how the show turned around his life

Had it not been for the almost instantaneous success of My Village Show on YouTube, Bairagoni Rajkumar aka Raju would have gone to Dubai to eke out a livelihood. My Village Show, a popular channel revolving around the village concept has been churning out one viral video after another over the past few years.

Their topical videos on Holi, Exam results, Dayyam Pattindi have gone viral and made the actors famous overnight. “My mother passed away when I have 14-years-old. It was difficult time for us.

Then my father asked me to go to Dubai and work there so we could clear our debts here. Around that time, I met Sriram Srikanth who was planning a show around village life. He explained the concept and asked me to join his team, I just tried my luck acting in it.When the videos went viral, I dropped the plan of going to Dubai,” recalls Raju.

The team initially shot the videos with a basic camera phone to show the rural culture at Lambadipally in Telangana. The immense popularity opened up lot of acting gigs for Raju who went on to work with a couple of news channels to connect with masses.

“I had no clue how production works, how they shoot, it’s all thanks to Sriram Srikanth who noticed my acting skills and gave me the chance to prove myself. People used to laugh at us in the beginning though we posted general videos.

But, later they started following our channel and appreciations began to come our way,” says the 24-year-old. The videos attracted the attention of not just local celebrities, but global media too when they posted a desi version of the Kiki Challenge which has participants coming out of a moving car, leaving the door open and then dancing to Drake’s song In My Feelings beside their slow-moving vehicle.

“We have been featured on CNN and other foreign media which made us famous globally, and also made our culture famous all over the world,” says Raju who is now working in Telugu films.

