YS Avinash Reddy approached Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail

The CBI has sent a notice to the Kadapa MP after a few hours of YS Bhaskar Reddy's arrest.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:02 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

Amaravati: Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy filed an anticipatory bail petition in the Telangana High Court a few hours before he was to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Telangana High Court Chief Justice bench approved YS Anivash Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition. The bench clarified that it will take up the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition at 2.30 p.m. on Monday.

Earlier, on Sunday evening, the (CBI) issued a summons to YS Avinash Reddy to appear before them for questioning on Monday at 3 p.m. in Hyderabad. The CBI has sent a notice to the Kadapa MP after a few hours of YS Bhaskar Reddy’s arrest.

The CBI arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy in the early hours of Sunday at Pulivendula in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. They produced YS Bhaskar Reddy before the CBI court magistrate on Sunday. Further, the CBI has sought the magistrate’s permission to take YS Bhaskar Reddy into custody for questioning for 14 days.

