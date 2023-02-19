YS Sharmila arrested for objectionable comments on MLA Shankar Naik

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:01 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Mahabubabad: Police have arrested YSRTP president YS Sharmila here on Sunday following a complaint lodged by BRS leaders over her alleged objectionable comments against MLA Banoth Shankar Naik and his wife. The police have shifted her to Hyderabad.

On Sunday morning, tension prevailed for some time at Bhajana Thanda near Bethavolu village about six km away from here where she was camping in the night as the BRS cadre led by the MLA’s wife Seetamahalakshmi staged a protest demanding an apology for her allegations on the MLA and his family. The BRS activists have burnt a flex of Sharmila at the camp after tearing it. As the police thought that the situation would be out of control in view of the protests and counter protests, the police served a notice cancelling Shamila’s padayatra and arrested her.

The police have reportedly filed a case against Sharmila under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act since MLA Shankar Naik belongs to the ST community. Addressing a public gathering here on Saturday as a part of padayatra, Sharmila allegedly made several objectionable comments against the MLA and his wife. Following this, the BRS leaders lodged a complaint against her. Police are yet to confirm the sections under which she has been booked.