YS Sharmila embarks on political tour, challenges YV Subba Reddy to showcase development

Commencing the tour, she travelled in an APSRTC bus from Palasa to Ichapuram, engaging in conversations with passengers about the state's development activities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 07:12 PM

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila, recently appointed as the President of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, kicked off her political tour from Ichapuram in Srikakulam district.

During the tour, Sharmila acknowledged the challenge posed by YV Subba Reddy, questioning him to demonstrate the progress achieved by the state. She urged Subba Reddy to provide specific details such as date, time, and location for a discussion on the development initiatives.

Sharmila also said that she is eagerly waiting to see the development activities initiated by the YSRCP, including capital and Polavaram project.

“Let’s engage in constructive dialogue with intellectuals, opposition parties, and media representatives on the development activities taken up by YSRCP party in the state, including capital and Polavaram project,” she said. Her tour will conclude at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on January 31.