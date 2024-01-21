Sunday, Jan 21, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 21 January 2024, 06:01 PM
Andhra Pradesh: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy joins Congress

Hyderabad: Soon after YS Sharmila assumed charge as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee at Ahwanam Convention center at Kanuru in Vijayawada on Sunday, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy joined the Congress party.

He joined Congress in presence of YS Sharmila, who welcomed him into the party fold by putting a Congress scarf around his neck.

Earlier, the Mangalagiri MLA also received Sharmila at the Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada.

 

