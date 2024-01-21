Andhra Pradesh: Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy joins Congress

He joined Congress in presence of YS Sharmila, who welcomed him into the party fold by putting a Congress scarf around his neck.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 06:01 PM

Hyderabad: Soon after YS Sharmila assumed charge as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee at Ahwanam Convention center at Kanuru in Vijayawada on Sunday, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy joined the Congress party.

Earlier, the Mangalagiri MLA also received Sharmila at the Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada.

షర్మిల సమక్షంలో కాంగ్రెస్ పార్టీలో చేరిన మంగళగిరి ఎమ్మెల్యే ఆళ్ల రామకృష్ణారెడ్డి. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy joined the Congress party in the presence of YS Sharmila.#YSSharmila @realyssharmila pic.twitter.com/u9Talq9F7g — Congress for Telangana (@Congress4TS) January 21, 2024