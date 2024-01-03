YS Sharmila to announce merger of YSRTP with Congress on Jan 4

She will join the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila will formally announce the merger of her party with the Congress at the AICC headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.

The YSRTP president is reported to join the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, and continue her political career in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. She will join the Congress in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharmila along with other family members reached Vijayawada and called on her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence. They invited Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family for her son Raja Reddy’s engagement and wedding to be held next month. However, the meeting assumes significance given her decision to join the Congress. They spent nearly half-an-hour together discussing family matters after which she left for Delhi.