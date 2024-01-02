| Ys Sharmila To Fly To Delhi Tomorrow To Discuss Merger With Congress

YS Sharmila to fly to Delhi tomorrow to discuss merger with Congress

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:21 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: YSRTP founder YS Sharmila will be leaving to New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss her party’s merger with the Congress with the AICC leadership, including Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.

She will be accompanied with YSRTP leaders. After meeting the AICC leadership, the party is expected to make an official announcement in New Delhi.

YS Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, has been working on merging her party with the Congress. To this effect, she held a meeting with YSRTP leaders here on Tuesday.

YSRTP’s merger with the Congress is in the final stages. It could be done on January 4, unconfirmed reports said.

She is likely to entrusted with the Andhra Pradesh Congress (APCC) Committee affairs. There is also speculation that she might be nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

It may be recalled that YSRTP had not contested the Telangana Assembly elections held on November 30 and supported the Congress.