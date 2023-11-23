YSR Kalyanamasthu: Jagan releases Rs 81.64 cr for newly wed couples

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that Rs 349 crore were distributed to 46,062 couples in the last four quarters under the scheme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:22 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

File Photo

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday with the click of a button deposited Rs.81.64 crore as financial assistance under `YSR Kalyanamasthu’ and `YSR Shaadi Tohfa’ directly into the bank accounts of 10,511 couples who got married during the quarter of July-September 2023.

The state government is providing financial assistance to poor parents to perform their children’s marriage in a dignified manner after their education through YSR Kalyanamasthu for the girls belonging to SC, ST,BC, Differently abled, and construction worker families and through YSR Shaadi Tohfa for the girls of Minority communities. It is mandatory for the bride and groom to pass tenth class and cross 18 years and 21 years respectively to prevent child marriages.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that Rs.349 crore were distributed to 46,062 couples in the last four quarters under the scheme. Besides preventing child marriages, the minimum tenth class qualification would motivate the parents to provide higher education to their children.

Amma Vodi scheme for Intermediate students, and Vidya Deevena and Vasati Deevena for higher studies would encourage the parents with fee reimbursement and up to Rs.20,000 under Vasati Deevena, he pointed out. Education would bring about a change in the generation and with education as a weapon, the children would have a great future, he observed.