Visakhapatnam: AP govt allocates office space for various departments, orders issued

The decision was taken based on the recommendations of a committee of senior officials. The committee found that own buildings of departments in the first instance can be utilised since 2,27,287 Sft,. is available to house camp offices for senior functionaries like ministers, secretaries, HoDs & their support staff.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:35 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Visakhapatnam: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday issued orders for allocation of office accommodation available at Millennium Towers A & B for important departments which are not having buildings on their own in Visakhapatnam.

If the own office accommodation is unavailable, then Millennium Towers – A & B, Rushikonda with 1,75,516 Sft can be made ready with minimal work can be made available and utilized. For residence of senior functionaries, residential spaces identified in own buildings at Visakhapatnam to be utlilized in the first instance, the order said.