YSRC to launch bus yatra in north Andhra Pradesh on October 26

North Andhra people sincerely wanted Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:18 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

North Andhra people sincerely wanted Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state

Vizianagaram: The YSR Congress Party will conduct bus yatra in north Andhra from Octrober 26 to November 9, according to Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana.

State ministers would participate in the bus yatra which would begin at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district on October 26 and cover Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram on Oct. 27, Bheemunipatnam of Visakhapatnam on Oct. 28, Paderu on Oct. 30, Amadalavalasa on Oct. 31, Parvatipuram on Nov. 1, Madugula on Nov. 2, Narasannapeta on Nov. 3, S. Kota on Nov. 4, Gajuwaka on Nov. 6, Rajam on Nov. 7, Salur on Nov. 8 and Anakapalle on Nov. 9, he announced.

North Andhra people sincerely wanted Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the state, he said.