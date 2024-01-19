Friday, Jan 19, 2024
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Ysrcp Announces Fourth List Of Incharges For Assembly And Lok Sabha Constituencies

YSRCP announces fourth list of incharges for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies

YSRCP released its fourth list of incharges for eight assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 19 January 2024, 09:19 AM
YSRCP announces fourth list of incharges for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies

Hyderabad: YSRCP has released the fourth list of incharges for eight assemby and one parliament constituency for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

K Narayana Swamy has been chosen for Chittoor parliamentary constituency.

N Reddappa – G. D Nellore
M Veeranjaneyalu – Shinganamala

Dr. Sudheer Dara- Nandikotkuru
Nallagatla Swamy Das – Thiruvur
E Lakkappa- Madakasira
Talari Venkat Rao- Kovvur
Thaneti Vanitha- Gopalapuram
Daddala Narayana Yadav – Kanigiri

Related News

Latest News