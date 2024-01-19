| Ysrcp Announces Fourth List Of Incharges For Assembly And Lok Sabha Constituencies

YSRCP released its fourth list of incharges for eight assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 January 2024, 09:19 AM

Hyderabad: YSRCP has released the fourth list of incharges for eight assemby and one parliament constituency for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

K Narayana Swamy has been chosen for Chittoor parliamentary constituency.

N Reddappa – G. D Nellore

M Veeranjaneyalu – Shinganamala

Dr. Sudheer Dara- Nandikotkuru

Nallagatla Swamy Das – Thiruvur

E Lakkappa- Madakasira

Talari Venkat Rao- Kovvur

Thaneti Vanitha- Gopalapuram

Daddala Narayana Yadav – Kanigiri