YSRCP announces fourth list of incharges for Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies

Hyderabad: YSRCP has released the fourth list of incharges for eight assemby and one parliament constituency for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
K Narayana Swamy has been chosen for Chittoor parliamentary constituency.
N Reddappa – G. D Nellore
M Veeranjaneyalu – Shinganamala
Dr. Sudheer Dara- Nandikotkuru
Nallagatla Swamy Das – Thiruvur
E Lakkappa- Madakasira
Talari Venkat Rao- Kovvur
Thaneti Vanitha- Gopalapuram
Daddala Narayana Yadav – Kanigiri