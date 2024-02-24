YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju resigns from party

Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who was elected as a Lok Sabha member from the YSRCP in the 2019 elections, distanced himself from the party. He declared war against the party leadership and continued to maintain close relations with the opposition parties.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 10:21 AM

Hyderabad: YSRCP rebel MP from Narsapur, K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju has resigned from the party on Saturday.

In his resignation letter to party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Raghu Ramakrishna Raju said,“Your multiple and steady efforts like Mohammad Gajni to get me disqualified from my Parliamentary Membership haven’t yielded till date your desired result. However every time you made an attempt, I also have equally made laudable, positive and even more powerful efforts working for my constituency and its holistic development as well its constituents at Narsapurarn for the last 3.5 years despite of your hostility and malicious brutal acts to physically eliminate me.”

