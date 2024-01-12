| Ysrcp Releases List For 6 Mp 15 Assembly Seats Kesineni Nani As Mp From Vijayawada

YSRCP releases list for 6 MP, 15 Assembly seats, Kesineni Nani as MP candidate from Vijayawada

The party recently released a list of 38 names in two phases, taking the total number of candidates announced to 59.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 January 2024, 10:47 AM

Hyderabad: YSRCP on Thursday evening released its third list of MLA, MP candidates from 21 constituencies for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

The list included six MP candidates and 15 MLA candidates, including Kesineni Srinivas, also known as Kesineni Nani, who will contest from Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency, as per the list. Nani recently resigned as a TDP MP and met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

Other candidates for MP seats include Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi, wife of minister Botsa Satyanarayana, contesting from Visakhapatnam LS constituency, Gummanuri Jayaram contesting from Kurnool, Koneti Adimoolam contesting from Tirupati, Sunil Kumar Yadav from Eluru, Perada Tilak from Srikakulam.

MLA Candidates include Piriya Vijaya from Ichapuram, Duvvada Srinivas from Tekkali, Kumbham Vijaya raju from Chintalapudi, Mettu Govinda Reddy from Rayadurgam, Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy from Darsi.

Other names include:

Puthalapattu (SC) – Sunil Kumar Muthirevula

Chittoor – Vijayananda Reddy

Madanapalle – Nisar Ahmed

Rajampet – Akepati Amarnath Reddy

Aluru – Busine Virupakshi

Kodumuru (SC) – Dr. Satish

Guduru (SC) – Meriga Murali

Satyavedu (SC) – Maddila Gurumurthy

Penamalur – Jogi Ramesh

Pedana – Uppala Ramu