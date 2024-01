| Ysrcp Releases Second List Of In Charges For Assembly Lok Sabha Constituencies

YSRCP releases second list of In-charges for Assembly, Lok Sabha constituencies

The party has named 27 new party in-charges for the respective constituencies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:00 AM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: YSR Congress party (YSRCP) on Tuesday released a second list of party in-charges for both Parliament and Assembly constituencies. The party has named 27 new party in-charges for the respective constituencies.

Second list of individuals in charge of various assembly & parliament constituencies for the YSR Congress Party. pic.twitter.com/ahuP9M3OLD — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) January 2, 2024