Zee Telugu elevates television entertainment with two new series

‘Telugu Medium iSchool’, a non-fiction show that premiered recently, will unite laughter and learning! It will be aired every Sunday at 9 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: Prepare for an unparalleled blend of laughter, learning, drama, and mystery as Zee Telugu presents ‘Telugu Medium iSchool’ and ‘Jabilli Kosam Aakasamalle’. ‘Telugu Medium iSchool’, a non-fiction show that premiered recently, will unite laughter and learning! It will be aired every Sunday at 9 pm. Meanwhile, the fiction show ‘Jabilli Kosam Aakasamalle’ will air every Monday to Saturday at 2 pm, only on Zee Telugu!

With the launch of two back-to-back shows, Zee Telugu is all set to make a splash in the entertainment space. ‘Telugu Medium iSchool’ is a revolutionary concept that combines the richness of Telugu language and culture with entertainment and education. In this unique show, eight Telugu-speaking mentors, including renowned comedians like Apparao, Mahesh Vitta, Gomathi, Ariyana, Yashmi, Faima, Badhram and Rangasthalam Mahesh take on the challenge of teaching the Telugu language to eight foreign contestants.

Set against the backdrop of a rustic village house, viewers can expect engaging tasks, cultural exchanges, and heartwarming interactions that transcend language barriers.

The channel continues its entertainment bonanza with the launch of ‘Jabilli Kosam Aakasamalle: A Royal Tale of Sacrifice and Destiny!’. It follows the mesmerising story of a lost princess, Jabilli played by Shravnitha, who embarks on a gripping adventure to find out her real identity. Found in the dying hands of her mother by Narayanamma (played by Princy), who adopts her upon recognising her mother’s great sacrifice, Jabilli grows up in the gratitude of Narayanamma’s family. However, wanting to know her real identity, she starts making efforts to dig up her past.

Zee Telugu is also fine-tuning its slate in line with the viewers’ needs. ‘Rajeshwari Villas Coffee Club’, which was earlier airing at 2 pm will now air at 12 pm, while ‘Maavaru Mastaru’, which was presently occupying the 12 pm slot, has now been shifted to the 4 pm slot.