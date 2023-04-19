Zee5’s original fantasy drama series ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ to premiere on May 5

Zee5 announced its next original fantasy drama series, ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu'. This Indian fantasy drama will premiere on May 5.

Hyderabad: Zee5 announced its next original fantasy drama series, ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’, on Wednesday. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker, Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma, the series stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave in key roles.

‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ centres around Parth (played by Meet Mukhi), a down-and-out 14-year-old kid who meets Jugnu (played by Aekam Binjwe), a mystical kid from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar and together they embark on a journey full of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories.

Shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh, this coming-of-age series unravels emotions like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology and life lessons of good vs evil.

With author Devdutt Pattanaik as the script consultant and American comic book writer who has worked extensively with DC and Marvel, Ron Marz as the script doctor, this one-of-a-kind Indian fantasy drama will premiere on Zee5 on May 5.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, Zee5 India said, “Fantasy fiction enjoys immense popularity amongst young audience, and with ‘Fireflies’, we aim to delight the viewers with a unique story. ‘Fireflies’ combines mythology with action-packed adventure and important life lessons in an immersive way, which is bound to entertain and educate the younger audience.”

Filmmaker Hemant Gaba said, “We hope ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ will turn out to be a dark horse in the web space and encourage both OTT platforms and production agencies to venture into fantasy genre targeted at kids, teenagers and family audiences.”

Get ready for the premiere of ‘Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu’ on May 5.