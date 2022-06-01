ZF opens its largest tech centre in Hyderabad

Published Date - 06:24 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

ZF Technology Center India, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Global Technology company ZF that works on mobility solutions announced the setting up its new technology centre in Hyderabad. The centre, which would be the largest software hub for the ZF Group globally, has about 3,000 employees currently and the company plans to grow to 5,000 engineers in the near future.

The first such facility in Hyderabad was inaugurated in 2017 and since then the company has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 27 per cent year-on-year with 2,900 employees. With this new facility, ZF further strengthens its presence in India and increases its support to the global and local requirements for the future of mobility.

The 3 lakh sft facility has been set up with an investment of 35 million Euros. ZF senior V-P engineering services and solutions Dirk Adamczyk mentioned that the Technology Centre India (TCI) will be largest technology centre of ZF Global.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao formally inaugurated the centre and said that ZF has been a significant player in the growth story of Telangana. “We are inviting ZF to be part of the Telangana Mobility Valley which has players like Intel, Qualcomm and others to work on mobility-related projects,” he said.

Corporate R&D Senior V-P Dr Dirk Walliser also mentioned that engineers in the TCI are working on electronics, software, mechanical and cutting edge software solutions and they are closely connected with the 16 main centres across India.

“The company has pledged an investment of 200 million euros in 2019 for the next five years in India. The centre will also facilitate live projects with various academic institutions in Hyderabad and at the centre we have set up an innovation hub for the employees,” he said.

