Zoom rolls out new feature to see spoken words into caption

According to Mashable, Otter.ai is partnering with Zoom to launch live captioning for all Zoom calls. The feature is available as long a user has a Zoom for Otter for Business account or a Zoom Pro account or higher.

According to Otter.ai, when the user turns the feature on with Otter Live Notes integrated into your Zoom account, the user will be able to see any spoken words turned into highly accurate captions near the bottom of your screen.

This service relies on technology that Otter.ai already provides in its existing services, like taking automatic meeting note transcriptions. Since the captions rely on Otter Live Notes being activated, the live captions will also be transferred to transcription in the Otter Live Notes web browser tab, which you can launch via the tab in Zoom.

“By adding this new feature, Otter.ai removes the significant problem of miscommunication from remote work, heightening organizations’ productivity and efficiency,” said Sam Liang, CEO and founder of Otter.ai, in a press release.

As reported by Mashable, the company also intends this service to help foster accessibility for those who are deaf or hard of hearing, or who use English as a second language.

In addition, the new feature helps UK businesses comply with digital accessibility regulations meant to ensure that public sector services are accessible to all.