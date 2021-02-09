ZP High School: Exam conducted for NCC cadets

The army officials appreciated the performance of ZPHS BHEL cadets and their achievements.

The A certificate examination for 156 cadets of National Cadet Cops was conducted for the cadets of ZP High Schools of BHEL, Dundigal, Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram in Hyderabad.

The exam was conducted by NCC first officer A Damodar, first officer Karunasri, third officer Rajashekar, caretaker Vasram and was monitored by Vikram Singh and two army havaldars.

Clearing NCC certificate exams enables the NCC cadets to avail various concessions in joining defence forces as well as for higher studies.

