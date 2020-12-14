1.88 crore worth of ganja seized at Bhadrachalam

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Police seized about 1,256 kg of dry ganja worth around Rs. 1.88 crore in two separate incidents at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

Bhadrachalam Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vineeth G told the media that during vehicle inspection in the afternoon at forest check post, police found about 1,152 kg of ganja in a truck and seized it.

The market value of the seized ganja would be Rs 1.72 crore. Two persons identified as Mohammed Sajid of Chevalla and Mohammed Fazal Nawab of Hyderabad were arrested. During questioning, they confessed that they were smuggling the material from Odisha to Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, police seized dry ganja weighing about 105 kg during vehicle inspections at Ambedkar Centre. The seized contraband was worth about Rs. 15.75 lakh and was being transported in a jeep. One person identified as Y Suresh of Suryapet was arrested.

He was also smuggling the substance to Hyderabad from Sileru in Andhra Pradesh. Inspector of Police Swamy, Sub Inspector of Police B Mahesh and others conducted vehicle inspections.

