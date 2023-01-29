Close shave for TSRTC passengers on Srisailam ghat road

The bus driver lost control at a sharp turn on the ghat road under Andhra Pradesh limits and crashed into the parapet wall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Nagarkurnool: It was a close shave for TSRTC bus passengers heading to Mahabubnagar from Srisailam after the bus crashed into the parapet wall on the ghat road on the right bank of the Srisailam dam on Sunday.

The bus, in which 30 passengers were travelling, had left Srisailam and was heading towards Mahabubnagar around 11 am. The bus driver lost control at a sharp turn on the ghat road under Andhra Pradesh limits and crashed into the parapet wall. Such was the impact that the bus got stuck in the railing.

Though the parapet wall, railing and the bus body was damaged in the incident, there were no injuries to the passengers, officials said. The incident led to a traffic jam for a while on the ghat road before the police restored traffic flow to normal.