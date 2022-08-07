“10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday” programme held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:52 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: Elected representatives, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and residents participated in the ’10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday’ programme held in different parts of the city today. As part of the initiative, stagnant water was cleared inside the houses and surroundings to prevent the possibilities of they turning into mosquito breeding spots.

Education Minister, P.Sabitha Indra Reddy said, “all the people should participate in the programme to control the spread of diseases and children should also be encouraged to participate in the 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday.”

GHMC Chief Entomologist Ram Babu said that one Anti-Larval Operation (ALO) staff has been appointed for every three colonies in GHMC jurisdiction to execute entomology activities. Also, posters with measures to fight vector-borne diseases printed on them were being pasted on the houses, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .