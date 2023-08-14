‘100 Lies of BJP’ booklet and CD released by KTR

The “100 Lies of BJP” is a series run by the BRS social media wing which exposes how BJP has failed to fulfil the promises made to Telangana and the country at large.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:18 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is uping the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its failures and lack of support towards Telangana and has come up with a special booklet and CD titled “100 Lies of BJP”.

Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao released the CD and booklet on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan.

The “100 Lies of BJP” is a series run by the BRS social media wing which exposes how BJP has failed to fulfil the promises made to Telangana and the country at large. The initiative covers failed promises of BJP including creation of jobs, inflation, burden of GST, internet to every household, Housing for All, Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act promises like Bayyaram Steel factory, ITIR, Kazipet coach factory, Adilabad CCI, ST reservation for Valmiki and Boya among others.

Not only the Centre, but Telangana BJP leaders are also exposed through this campaign, TSMDC Chairman Manne Krishank tweeted.

Terming it as a ‘good campaign’, the Minister appreciated the efforts of the BRS Social Media convenors Krishank Manne, Dinesh Chowdhary, Y Satish Reddy and Patimeedi Jaganmohan Rao. The BRS social media had run a campaign #100AbadhaalaBJP over the last four months, exposing BJP everyday with their lies, he tweeted.

Zaheerabad MP BB Patil, Qutbullapur MLA KP Vivekanand and others were also present on the occasion.