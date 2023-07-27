Patancheru MLA’s son passes away

Reddy, an active member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from his student days, had taken ill on July 23.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Patancheru Mla’s Son Passes Away

Sangareddy: Gudem Vishnuvardhan Reddy (34), son of Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, passed away while undergoing treatment for an illness at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Reddy, an active member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from his student days, had taken ill on July 23. He was admitted to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with jaundice. He passed away at 2.30 am on Thursday.

Reddy is survived by his wife Dr Kiranmai, a son and a daughter. The funeral will be performed near Patancheru on Thursday evening.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and other leaders expressed their condolences.