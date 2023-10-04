1000 bed hospital will be dedicated to people in Siddipet

People in Siddipet would no longer need to go to Hyderabad or Warangal or Karimnagar for better treatment in government hospitals.

Wed - 4 October 23

Siddipet: People in Siddipet would no longer need to go to Hyderabad or Warangal or Karimnagar for better treatment in government hospitals. The ready-to-be-inaugurated 1,000-bed hospital, attached to Government Medical College here will have facilities on par with the Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital.

The hospital built at Ensanpally on 28 acres of land, will have facilities to provide a variety of health services ranging from first aid to heart surgeries and treatments for cancer and kidney ailments. In addition to the existing dialysis centre, the hospital will have a facility for kidney transplantation too. Since a huge number of people were being diagnosed with cancer, the hospital will also be equipped to provide chemotherapy services. Since there was an indication of increasing heart ailments among people post-COVID-19, the health department set up a cardiology department too.

Health T Harish Rao will dedicate the hospital to people on Wednesday. Medical college principal Dr Vimala Thomas said since the college also got a few PG courses it is expected to get super speciality courses. Harish Rao said people used to stay away from government hospitals during the Congress and Telugu Desam Party’s rule. However, the Telangana government had now totally changed the trend. He said that the number of people going to government hospitals had increased considerably.