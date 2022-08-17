10,000 units of blood collected as part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu

Hyderabad: The health department has collected 10,000 units of blood through blood donation camps across the State on Wednesday as part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu.

Following the directions of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao, the health wing collaborated with other government departments to conduct the camps with a target of collecting at least 75 units of blood from each assembly constituency.

Blood donation camps were organised in all government healthcare facilities in which local public representatives, apart from healthcare workers participated and donated their blood.

The collected units of blood were taken to different government blood banks for processing, which involves separation of blood into red cells, white cells, platelets and plasma. Depending on the need, these blood components are made available for patients.

“One unit of blood collected from a donor has the potential to save the lives of three individuals because the donated blood is broken down into different components. Many misunderstandings continue to impact blood donation in the country. It is safe to donate blood once in three to four months of time,” said Health Minister, T Harish Rao while participating in a blood donation camp at Siddipet.

The Minister urged individuals to donate blood during special occasions like birthdays and auspicious occasions and added, “even one unit of donated blood will go a long way in saving somebody’s life.”