101 CCTV cameras installed at Keesara temple

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: As many as 101 new surveillance cameras were installed at the Sri Ramalingeshwara Swamy Temple at Keesara which will be used during the Mahashivaratri Bramotsavalu. Earlier, cameras were installed on a temporary basis every year during the Brahmotsvalu. But this time, the cameras will be a permanent setup, officials said. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurated the cameras installed at a cost of Rs 13 lakh in the presence of John Samson, Additional Collector Medchal-Malkajgiri district and others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .