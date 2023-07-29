Telangana: Flood damage estimated at Rs 414 crore in Warangal, Hanamkonda, GWMC limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Warangal/Hanamkonda: The preliminary assessment of flood damage in Warangal, Hanamkonda districts, and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation limits is a staggering Rs 414 crore, said Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. Warangal district suffered losses amounting to Rs 89 crore, Hanamkonda district faced damages worth Rs 146 crore, and GWMC limits recorded losses of Rs 179 crore.

“To help those affected by the floods, 4,668 people have been provided assistance through 36 relief centres. Among these centres, seven were set up in Warangal district, four in Hanamkonda district, and 25 within the GWMC limits,” he added.

The Minister held a review meeting with officials from Warangal, Hanamkonda, and GWMC limits in Hanamkonda on Saturday. During the meeting, he shared crucial details, mentioning that a total of 38 rescue teams successfully saved 2,550 individuals. Additionally, 207 houses have been entirely destroyed, while 480 houses have been partially damaged due to the floods.

Assuring support to the flood victims, the Minister affirmed that the government would soon provide compensation to assist them in rebuilding their lives. Despite the ongoing challenges, Minister Dayakar Rao urged opposition parties not to exploit the flood situation for political gains.

According to official reports, the GWMC limits received heavy rainfall, with a recorded measurement of 14 cm from July 18 to 27. This intense rainfall led to flooding in a total of 154 areas, submerging 18 regions.

