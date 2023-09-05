3,200 vacancies in AP varsities to be filled

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday said that 3,200 vacancies in universities in Andhra Pradesh would be filled shortly.

Participating in the Teacher’s Day celebrations at Andhra University here, he said that no recruitment was done in state universities for the past many years and the previous governments did not bother to look into it. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy now took the decision on recruitment an the process would begin in a month, he disclosed.

The minister also said that the government schools produced better rankings than private schools in Andhra Pradesh and a stage had come when government schools had to display `No Seats’ board at the gate. Niti Ayog also had recommended a study of educational reforms in Andhra Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commended the textbooks introduced here, he stated.