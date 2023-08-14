Khammam police recovers 200 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh in past three months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:50 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Khammam: Khammam Commissionerate Cyber Cell team has traced as many as 200 lost phones worth about Rs 30 lakh and handed over to their owners in the past three months, informed Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier.

Complaints related to the lost mobile phones have been registered on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal; the Cyber Cell team blocked the phones and traced them. The portal was useful in tracking lost mobile phones and the public should utilise it when they lost their phones, he suggested.

CP Warrier further informed that Cyber Cell team traced four cell phones worth Rs 2 lakh in just one day on Monday. He handed over an iPhone lost by its owner Venkateshwarlu of Khammam who registered a complaint through the CEIR portal.

He said that mobile phones have become the most important devices in modern lifestyle and many rely on mobile phones to get information and make financial transactions. The district police have already been using different modern technologies to trace the lost phones.

In order to trace lost or stolen devices, one needs to log in to the website www.ceir.gov.in. A request for blocking the lost/stolen mobile link will appear and click on it. The numbers in the lost phone, IMEI numbers, company name, model, purchase bill should be uploaded.

The day, where the mobile was lost, district, State, police station range, details of the complaint should be entered and lastly the user should give name, address, identity card, email id, another mobile number for OTP.

Once all this was done, an ID number would be given, based on the ID, the details of the mobile could be found through the investigation, the CP said. He appreciated Cyber Cell SI, Ranjit Kumar and constable Santhosh for tracing the lost mobile phones.