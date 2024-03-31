11,442 poll officials to be trained in Hyderabad

31 March 2024

Hyderabad: A total of 11,442 officers appointed as Polling Officers (POs) and Assistant Polling Officers (APOs) will be trained at multiple locations in Hyderabad on April 1 and 2 in two sessions.

Spread across 15 colleges across the city, 50 people will be trained at each session.

Rs 25.66 lakh cash seized:

Meanwhile, the officials and the police stepped up the checking of vehicles across the city.

During the exercise, a large amount of cash and other items were seized by Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) between Saturday 6 am to Sunday 6 am with a total of Rs 25.66 lakh cash along with valuable items worth Rs 56.39 lakh.

While there were 18 complaints made regarding the transportation of cash, seven FIRs were registered and 74 people deposited their firearms. So far, 2,138 people have deposited their arms