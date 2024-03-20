ASI dies of heart stroke in Karimnagar

Family members immediately shifted him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Karimnagar: Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Markonda Kishan (59) died of heart attack in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Kishan, who is working with Karimnagar rural police station, complained about pain in the chest and collapsed at his Jyothinagar residence. Family members immediately shifted him to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

He was survived by wife, son and two daughters.

Joined in the police department in 1984, Kishan worked in different positions during the last 40 years. Recognizing his services, the state government recently announced Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak to him.

He received the award from Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanthy.